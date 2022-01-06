Celtics Air Tribute Video To Honor Team Legend, Hall Of Famer Sam Jones

Jones died on New Years Eve at 88 years old

by

The Boston Celtics honored a legend Wednesday night.

Hall of Famer and 10-time NBA champion Sam Jones died at the age of 88 on New Years Eve and the team remembered the Boston great at TD Garden with a tribute video in his memory.

You can check out the video below:

Jones spent his entire 12-year career with the Celtics and debuted during the 1957-58 season after being selected eighth overall in the 1957 NBA Draft. The Boston wing made five All-Star teams throughout his career and was named to three All-NBA teams.

The Celtics great also was named to the league’s 75th Anniversary Team when it was announced earlier this season.

More NBA:

Celtics Wrap: 30-Point Effort From Jaylen Brown Not Enough Vs. Spurs
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Previous Article

Jayson Tatum, Gregg Popovich Recognized For Gold Medal During Celtics-Spurs
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks
Next Article

Trae Young Ruled out Wednesday Against Kings

Picked For You

Related