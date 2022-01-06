Celtics Air Tribute Video To Honor Team Legend, Hall Of Famer Sam Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics honored a legend Wednesday night.

Hall of Famer and 10-time NBA champion Sam Jones died at the age of 88 on New Years Eve and the team remembered the Boston great at TD Garden with a tribute video in his memory.

You can check out the video below:

Jones spent his entire 12-year career with the Celtics and debuted during the 1957-58 season after being selected eighth overall in the 1957 NBA Draft. The Boston wing made five All-Star teams throughout his career and was named to three All-NBA teams.

The Celtics great also was named to the league’s 75th Anniversary Team when it was announced earlier this season.