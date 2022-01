NESN Logo Sign In

Much of Massachusetts saw significant snowfall Friday morning, and that included Fenway Park.

The home of the Boston Red Sox had several inches accumulate throughout the park. And while it can be a pain to remove, it sure is pretty to look at.

Check out some of the pictures from Friday’s winter storm:

Even covered in snow, this place is a beauty. ? pic.twitter.com/Wm8Z5d9srh — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 7, 2022

There?s snow place like home. ?? pic.twitter.com/UnkAudryOR — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 7, 2022

While Fenway Park looks beautiful in the snow, we prefer seeing the green grass in the outfield and the dirt of the infield.