College Hockey Notebook: Chaos Ensues With Polls After Insane Week

For the first time since before the Christmas break, we’ve got a brand new team atop the college hockey national polls.

Minnesota State has held firm atop the polls for well over a month, but after seeing its win streak snap at the hands of Northern Michigan, Quinnipiac now is the top-ranked team in the nation. The national polls look extremely different this week with the entire top five changing. After Quinnipiac, Minnesota State follows at No. 2, Michigan sits at No. 3, Western Michigan is No. 4 and Denver is ranked at No 5.

Take a look back at the crazy week:

Who’s Playing Well?

Quinnipiac certainly is the No. 1-ranked team in the nation for a reason. The Bobcats haven’t lost a game since falling against No. 9 North Dakota on Oct. 23. Since then, the squad has gone 14-0-2 and extended its win streak to eight Tuesday night as it walloped Princeton, 9-0. Quinnipiac has the fewest losses of any team in the nation and will look to continue its torrid pace Friday night on the road against Colgate.

Local Spotlight

The red-hot Merrimack Warriors swept then No.17-ranked Providence this past weekend to extend their win streak to three and even garner some national praise. Merrimack received a little of love in this week’s national polls — although not quite enough yet to crack the top 20 — ahead of its upcoming home-and-home with No. 10 UMass Lowell.

Merrimack forward Declan Carlile nabbed Hockey East Player of the Week honors after netting two goals for the Warriors in the sweep over the Friars. Both Merrimack goaltenders Zachary Borgiel and Hugo Olias also earned Hockey East Co-Goaltenders of the Week honors after each looking impressive against Providence.

National News

Northern Michigan was unranked last week, but now has jumped all the way into the No. 18 spot after splitting its series with then top-ranked Minnesota State. Northern Michigan took the first game of the series by a score of 4-2 thanks in large part to a monster second period in which it lit the lamp three times.