Patriots Rumors: Josh McDaniels Is Candidate For This Head Coach Job

The Las Vegas Raiders already plan to interview one New England Patriots assistant for their head-coaching vacancy.

They could call up another, as well.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a candidate to watch as the Raiders search for Jon Gruden’s permanent replacement, according to a report Friday from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“… I’ve also been told to watch out for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as a candidate here,” Fowler wrote.

McDaniels seemingly bolstered his case for a head-coaching gig through his work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones this season, but he has yet to receive any publicly reported interview requests.

The Raiders, though, got a late start on their coaching search, as they were the only team that fired their head coach and also made the playoffs this season, with interim coach Rich Bisaccia leading them to a wild-card berth. Las Vegas’ season ended last Saturday with a road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Mike Mayock let go earlier this week, the Raiders also have a general manager vacancy to fill. They’re reportedly considering Patriots candidates for both jobs, reportedly sending interview requests to inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler.