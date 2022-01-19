David Pastrnak Records Assist On Lone Bruins Goal In Loss To Hurricanes

Tough way for the winning streak to end

by

It was a tough night for the Boston Bruins.

Boston welcomed one of the league’s best in the Carolina Hurricanes to TD Garden on Tuesday night and it ended up being one of the worst games for the Black and Gold this season as they lost 7-1.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and did record an assist when Patrice Bergeron tipped home Boston’s lone goal on the night.

For more on Pastrnak’s night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

