Ex-Patriots Slot Receiver Opens Up About ‘Tough’ Exit From New England

The New England Patriots’ decision to draft Braxton Berrios in 2018 surprised no one. But the slot receiver’s tenure in Foxboro ended after just one year and zero regular-season snaps.

Berrios spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, then battled a hamstring injury that limited him in the 2019 preseason. With his early-season availability in question, the Patriots opted to waive him during final roster cuts, keeping undrafted rookie wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski instead.

The rival Jets claimed Berrios off waivers, and the Miami product has been with New York ever since, upping his statistical production each year.

During an appearance this week on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Berrios reflected on his difficult exit from New England and receiving the news of his release from head coach Bill Belichick.

“It was a tough conversation, obviously,” Berrios said. “He was very complimentary. They’re very professional about everything they do, and that’s the problem. When you get injured over there, it’s a little different. It’s looked upon differently than other places, and it’s just, that’s what it was. Luckily, it landed me in my next spot, and that kind of led me to here. So it is what it is. It wasn’t a fun time, though.”

Though he opted not to roster Berrios in 2019, Belichick still thought highly of the sixth-round draft pick. Berrios confirmed a report from The Athletic’s Connor J. Hughes that Belichick called Jets coach Adam Gase after Berrios was claimed to share a positive review of the young wideout.

“Gase actually told me that story toward the end of that season,” Berrios said on “PMT.” “We were sitting in a walkthrough on Saturday, and something came up and he said, ‘By the way, I’ve never told you this story.’ And he told me that story.