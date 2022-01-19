Patrice Bergeron Jokes About Next Agent After Kent Hughes Joins Canadiens

Patrice Bergeron needs new representation, and perhaps it’s time for him to lone wolf it.
Not really.
The Boston Bruins captain has a very clear connection to new Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, who was the longtime agent for Bergeron. But by taking the job with the Habs, Hughes has left Bergeron and his other clients to find new representation.
So, who is Bergeron going to go with?
“It’s me, myself and I,” Bergeron cracked Tuesday night following Boston’s 7-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Quartexx Hockey, the agency Hughes operated, lists six other NHLPA certified agents, including the likes of Darren Ferris. So, Bergeron doesn’t need to necessarily find a different management company, just a different agent from Quartexx — which appears to be the plan.
“I’m with Phil Lecavalier now,” Bergeron said. “So I’m just staying with Quartexx, basically, is what’s happening right now.”
Bergeron would be, without question, the biggest client of Lecavalier, whose highest-paid client now (according to PuckPedia) is Anaheim Ducks tough guy Nicolas Deslauriers, who makes $1 million a season. He has a handful of up-and-comers though, like Hendrix Lapierre.
Hughes — a Westwood, Mass., resident who has two sons playing hockey at Northeastern — goes way back with Bergeron, who couldn’t be happier for his ex-agent.
“It’s very well-deserved. I’m super happy for him,” Bergeron said. “Obviously, it’s one of those things where he’s been with me since the beginning. So, sad to see him go as my agent, but he’s still going to be a friend and wish him all the best. Super smart hockey mind, loves the game and I think he is excited for the challenge. Best of luck to him, I know he’s going to be great.”
It’s worth mentioning that Bergeron grew up a Quebec Nordiques fan who disliked the Habs. So, don’t read far into Hughes joining the Canadiens and what it could mean for Bergeron, a pending free agent.