Patrice Bergeron Jokes About Next Agent After Kent Hughes Joins Canadiens

Patrice Bergeron needs new representation, and perhaps it’s time for him to lone wolf it.

Not really.

The Boston Bruins captain has a very clear connection to new Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, who was the longtime agent for Bergeron. But by taking the job with the Habs, Hughes has left Bergeron and his other clients to find new representation.

So, who is Bergeron going to go with?

“It’s me, myself and I,” Bergeron cracked Tuesday night following Boston’s 7-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Quartexx Hockey, the agency Hughes operated, lists six other NHLPA certified agents, including the likes of Darren Ferris. So, Bergeron doesn’t need to necessarily find a different management company, just a different agent from Quartexx — which appears to be the plan.

“I’m with Phil Lecavalier now,” Bergeron said. “So I’m just staying with Quartexx, basically, is what’s happening right now.”