Patriots Superlatives: Recognizing Top Studs, Duds From 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

With the New England Patriots’ 2021 season in the books, it’s time to hand out some postseason awards.

Here are our picks for this season’s Patriots superlatives:

Most Valuable Player

CB J.C. Jackson

If we handed out this award after Week 13, it would have been Matthew Judon in a runaway. At that point, the Pro Bowl outside linebacker already had tied the Bill Belichick-era franchise record for sacks in a season (12 1/2) and was the centerpiece of a defense that looked like one of the NFL’s best. But Judon disappeared in December and January, notching zero sacks and one quarterback hit over the final five games while committing multiple costly penalties and struggling as a run defender. After that ill-timed cold spell, we couldn’t keep him atop our MVP leaderboard.

Jackson wasn’t perfect in the home stretch, either — Stefon Diggs gave him trouble in each of the last two Buffalo Bills matchups — but he finished the season ranked second in the NFL in interceptions (eight), first in passes defended (23) and second in passer rating against (47.8) among cornerbacks with at least 150 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career and is set to cash in this offseason, either in free agency or via the franchise tag.

We’ll give an honorable mention to kicker Nick Folk, who went 36-for-39 on field-goal attempts and hasn’t missed one from inside 50 yards since Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Offensive Player of the Year

RB Damien Harris