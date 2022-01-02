Patriots’ Damien Harris, Adrian Phillips Offer Encouraging Injury Updates

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two key Patriots seemingly were banged up during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, but you probably don’t need to worry about either player.

Damien Harris hardly played in the second half of New England’s 50-10 win over Jacksonville and was listed as “questionable” to return due to a hamstring injury. Harris initially injured his hamstring in the Patriots’ Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills and was inactive two weeks later in the post-bye week loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Given the potential for hamstring injuries to linger, Harris’ limited action Sunday afternoon could be a cause for concern. But the third-year back offered a brief, yet encouraging update during his postgame news conference.

“I’m good,” he said after rushing nine times for 35 carries and two touchdowns.

Adrian Phillips, meanwhile, missed practice time this week due to a knee injury and an illness before exiting Sunday’s game with what the Patriots called an ankle injury. Like Harris, Phillips downplayed the situation.

“We just had a little rotation going,” Phillips, fresh off signing a three-year contract extension, said during his postgame conference. “There’s nothing goin’ on. We fine.”

We’ll just have to take both players at their word.