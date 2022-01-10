How Mac Jones Explained ‘Super Embarrassing’ Mistakes In Patriots Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The last time Mac Jones played at Hard Rock Stadium, he led Alabama to a national title.

His performance Sunday was far from championship-caliber.

Jones hit on a number of impressive deep balls in the New England Patriots’ Week 18 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, but those were overshadowed by his two glaring miscues: a pick-six on his first pass of the game and a fumbled snap while the Patriots were driving in the third quarter.

With Jones’ teammates also struggling through an inconsistent, mistake-riddled outing, New England fell into an early 17-point hole en route to a 33-24 loss that closed out the regular season. After the game, the rookie quarterback delivered a harsh self-assessment.

“I think we just need to execute better, and that starts with me,” Jones told reporters. “Just in practice, in the game — like, you’ve got to go out there and do much better than we did today. It’s super embarrassing, honestly, just from my point. Just how I played wasn’t good enough. I can be better, and it starts with me. I’m the quarterback, and that’s my job, to make people around me have success. It starts with me.

“We’ll get it fixed. You’ve got to watch the film and learn from it and realize how embarrassing it is to play that way. But at the same time, we’ve got a great opportunity next week, and that’s all you can ask for.”

On his interception, which came on third-and-1 on New England’s opening drive, Jones said he didn’t see cornerback Xavien Howard, who was lurking outside of intended target Jakobi Meyers.