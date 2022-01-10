Patriots Captain Sends Stern Message After Sloppy Loss To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

If the New England Patriots have another performance like Sunday’s, their playoff run will be short-lived.

That was the message longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater preached after the Patriots stumbled through a sloppy, mistake-filled 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Disappointing,” Slater told reporters after the game. “That was disappointing. … Obviously, we know we can’t play like that next week. If we do, our season will be over. So we’re going to have to dig deep and make a decision — what does this mean to us? I believe it’s important to us. I believe we care about it. But the talking is not what’s going to get it done. It’s going to be execution and playing well whenever we play next.”

He added: “I’m not implying anything. I’m just saying.”

This loss followed a similar pattern to the Patriots’ other recent defeats.

They again started slowly, falling behind 17-0 after an early Dolphins touchdown drive and a Mac Jones pick-six. They committed eight penalties for 78 yards. They turned the ball over twice — the Jones interception and a second-half fumble by the rookie quarterback. They rallied late — as they did against the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills — to get within one score in the fourth quarter but could not close the gap.

“I think it’s a number of things. Certainly, whether it’s energy, focus, execution, you name it — we’re not anything well enough early in the games to give ourselves a chance to get in a rhythm and remain competitive early on. And obviously, it’s tough playing from behind, and now the next team we play will be the best team we’ve seen all year. So if we do that, if we play like that, it’ll be really challenging for us.”