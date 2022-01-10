Matthew Judon Rightfully Upset By Non-Call On Tua Tagovailoa Scramble

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots only have themselves to blame for what happened Sunday night in Miami, but they still were victimized by some rough officiating at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa essentially put the game away with an 11-yard scramble that came with 1:56 remaining and Miami nursing a three-point fourth-quarter lead. Had New England’s pass rush gotten home on Tagovailoa, the Patriots would’ve gotten the ball back with a chance to drive for either a game-tying field goal or a game-winning touchdown. Instead, New England’s defense once again came up short in a crucial scenario.

… Or did it?

Upon further review, linebacker Matthew Judon clearly was held on the play. He took to Twitter after the 33-24 defeat to share his simple-but-clear reaction.

Of course, that wasn’t the only officiating controversy to emerge from Sunday’s game.