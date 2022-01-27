Ime Udoka Reveals First Impressions Bol Bol Made On Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Bol Bol a man of few words or does he need time to adapt to his new surroundings?

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday the center has been “quiet” since joining the team. The Celtics acquired Bol from the Denver Nuggets last week in a trade, but he has yet to take the court due to his ongoing rehabilitation from foot surgery. Udoka said the Celtics are focusing on helping Bol, and fellow new arrival P.J. Dozier, return to action as soon as possible.

“Just encouraging those guys to continue to put in the rehab process,” Udoka said in a press conference, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “Whereas PJ is out for the year, Bol has a chance to come back later in the year and just acclimate him to the group. Get him comfortable with guys and have him around for the most part until he?s able to start doing some activity on the court.”

Standing at 7’2″ tall, Bol is a towering presence. However, Udoka said he has yet to reveal his full personality.

“Quiet guy, he’s very quiet, doesn’t say a lot so, this is a new group for him,” Udoka said. “”But, overall, just a quiet guy, but he’s fine. He’s been around the group for a few days now, and we?re just getting him up to speed with what we do and how we do things. And so just good to have him around the group.”

The Celtics look forward to Bol’s return, so they can evaluate his talents fully. By then he should be much more comfortable around his new teammates.