Jeremy Swayman had a solid showing in his first game back.

The Boston Bruins scored a second win in their back-to-back weekend games as they defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Swayman got the starting nod after Linus Ullmark started the first game of the back-to-back. The rookie netminder made 23 saves in the victory.

