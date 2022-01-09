Patriots Inactive Reaction: Top 2019 Draftees Draw Back In Vs. Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

After sitting out as healthy scratches, the New England Patriots’ top two picks in the 2019 NFL Draft both are back in the lineup Sunday.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and cornerback Joejuan Williams both are active against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Harry was a healthy inactive for last week’s game. Williams sat out the last two without an injury designation. They were the 32nd and 45th overall picks in 2019, respectively. Both have been underwhelming NFL performers to date.

Here are the Patriots’ inactives for Week 18:

S Kyle Dugger (hand)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

QB Jarrett Stidham

TE Devin Asiasi

RB J.J. Taylor

Slot cornerback Myles Bryant and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday.

New England announced early Sunday that cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) would be inactive against Maimi. Wade did not appear on the official inactive list, which could mean he was placed on the COVID list.