Patriots Inactive Reaction: Top 2019 Draftees Draw Back In Vs. Dolphins

After sitting out as healthy scratches, the New England Patriots’ top two picks in the 2019 NFL Draft both are back in the lineup Sunday.
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and cornerback Joejuan Williams both are active against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Harry was a healthy inactive for last week’s game. Williams sat out the last two without an injury designation. They were the 32nd and 45th overall picks in 2019, respectively. Both have been underwhelming NFL performers to date.
Here are the Patriots’ inactives for Week 18:
S Kyle Dugger (hand)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
QB Jarrett Stidham
TE Devin Asiasi
RB J.J. Taylor
Slot cornerback Myles Bryant and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday.
New England announced early Sunday that cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) would be inactive against Maimi. Wade did not appear on the official inactive list, which could mean he was placed on the COVID list.
The Patriots elevated defensive backs D’Angelo Ross and Sean Davis and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Ross and Davis will help fill the void left by Bryant’s and Dugger’s absences.
Practice squad receiver Kristian Wilkerson, who played over Harry and caught two touchdown passes in last week’s 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, was not elevated. Wideout Nelson Agholor returns to action after missing the last two games with a concussion.
The Patriots can win the AFC East with a victory over the Dolphins and a Buffalo Bills loss to the New York Jets. If the Patriots lose or the Bills win, New England would enter the playoffs as a wild-card team and play on the road next weekend.