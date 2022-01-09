Lawson Crouse Makes Perfect Sense As Potential Bruins Trade Target

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ vision has been clear for a little while: They want to be a big team that’s difficult to play against, but not devoid of skill.

With that in mind, their reported interest in Lawson Crouse should be of little surprise.

SportsNet’s Jeff Marek on Saturday night named the Bruins among the teams said to have expressed interest in the Arizona Coyotes winger.

Crouse, who is 24 but already in his sixth NHL season, is having a career year. A bruising, 6-foot-4, 220-pound left winger, Crouse historically has been good for about 25 points a season in a depth role. His ice time has skyrocketed this season for the rebuilding ‘Yotes, and with that has come marked improvement in his production. In just 32 games this season, he already has nine goals and eight assists.

And, yes, Crouse fights. Usually two or three times a season.

Crouse largely has underperformed relative to his 11th overall slot in the 2015 draft. But the way he’s played this season has to be tantalizing for teams around the league, especially when the Tampa Bay Lightning showed over the last two years how having heavy middle six players who still can score is an important building block to team success.

If he landed with the Bruins, Crouse would figure to be the third line left winger with Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen. That would allow for Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek, Trent Frederic, Curtis Lazar and Anton Blidh to fight for three fourth-line spots. Where Jake DeBrusk would fit in remains to be seen since he has a public trade request.