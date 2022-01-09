Patriots Rule Out Another Cornerback For Season Finale Vs. Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots made a late roster announcement Sunday morning, ruling out reserve cornerback Shaun Wade.

Wade, who was not listed on the Patriots’ injury report this week, is dealing with an illness, according to the team.

The rookie has appeared in just three games this season and was a healthy scratch for the last two, but he might have had a role Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with slot corner Myles Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Patriots also will be without safety Kyle Dugger (hand) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), both of whom were ruled out with injuries. They elevated defensive backs D’Angelo Ross and Sean Davis and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale from the practice squad.

With Bryant out, cornerback Joejuan Williams likely will draw back into the gameday roster after back-to-back healthy inactives.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The full inactive lists will be announced at 2:55 p.m.