Patriots Mailbag: Which Redshirt Player Will Have Greatest 2022 Impact?

I do agree, though, that Onwenu should start somewhere in 2022. Which position Bill Belichick and his staff choose for him will dictate how they approach this group in the coming months.

Either way, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the Patriots used a high draft pick on an offensive tackle this year. With the way Wynn performed this season, New England can’t be confident in him as their long-term left tackle. They could even trade him this offseason if a desirable deal arises. Dealing Wynn would remove all of his guaranteed $10.4 million salary from the Patriots’ salary cap.

@ElliotCohen2

What are the chances the Patriots sign JC to a long term deal or is a tag inevitable? No way they let him walk, right?

I don’t expect the Patriots to sign J.C. Jackson to a long-term deal before free agency, if only because it doesn’t make much sense for him from a financial perspective. If the Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro hits the market, he’d be the No. 1 cornerback available and would command a highly lucrative contract — likely more lucrative than the Patriots would or could offer.

That’s why the franchise tag still seems like the most likely outcome to me. If the Patriots can’t stomach the $17 million price tag that would entail, maybe they let Jackson test free agency, but I think letting him walk just leaves too big a hole in their secondary with zero proven replacements in the pipeline.

Regardless of whether Jackson stays or goes, the Patriots need to make bolstering their cornerback room a priority this offseason. Their lack of depth there was exposed against Buffalo.

@KP_Booth

Has James White given any indication of plans to return next year, or if he’s thinking of retiring? What is his current contract status?

We haven’t heard anything from White or his camp about his plans for next season. He turns 30 next month, so he should have at least a few more years of good football left in him, assuming he recovers well from the hip injury that ended his season in Week 3.

White looked like the Patriots’ best offensive player before that injury, and since he missed most of the year, he shouldn’t cost much to re-sign. If he’s healthy, I think bringing the Super Bowl hero back on another one-year deal would be a sensible move.

@rhyno8812

Do you think @NkealHarry15 will be on the team next year

I do not. I think it’s clear by this point that Harry will never develop into a consistent, reliable offensive weapon in New England. His performance in the Week 16 loss to Buffalo (six targets, two catches, 15 yards despite playing 95% of snaps) was the last straw for me. We’ll see if he even makes it to training camp.

@SamuelB13989273

Is Shaun Wade a bust?

I wouldn’t say bust just yet, but this was an underwhelming debut season for Wade, whom the Patriots acquired for two Day 3 draft picks (2022 seventh, 2023 fifth) late in the preseason. He played a grand total of 11 defensive snaps, all of them in garbage time. He likely would have seen extended action in last week’s playoff loss with starting cornerback Jalen Mills on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but Wade was on the COVID list, too, and wasn’t available.

Joining a new team as late in the process as Wade did isn’t easy for any rookie, so perhaps he can earn himself a more substantial role as he heads into Year 2. If not, then yeah, you can consider that trade a flop.