David Pastrnak Not Fan Of Garnet Hathaway’s Hit On Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins may have defeated the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it came at the expense of two of their players, including Brad Marchand.

Marchand was on the receiving end of a dirty hit from Garnet Hathaway. The B’s forward looked uncomfortable on the bench, and although he tried to remain in the game, he ended up heading down to the tunnel and did not return.

Anton Blidh also left the game early after taking a big (but clean) hit from Tom Wilson.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t a fan of the hit from Hathaway, and David Pastrnak also did not like what he saw from someone who has a history of dirty plays.

“He’s that kind of player you know?” Pastrnak told reporters after the game. “We saw him punch (a guy) a couple games (ago). I didn’t like it, obviously. Marchy (is) one of our best players. I think it was a little dirty.”

Marchand leads the Bruins in goals, assists and points and has been one of the most consistent players for them this season. It’s unclear the extent of his injury and just what Cassidy will do with the lines should he miss significant time.