Why Patriots Should Be Fine If Isaiah Wynn Can’t Play Against Bills

We currently have no idea of who will protect Mac Jones’ blindside during Saturday’s game between the Patriots and Bills. And while that certainly isn’t a good thing, it also is far down on the list of concerns for New England in the wild-card matchup.

Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn didn’t practice all week and is questionable for Saturday night’s game in Buffalo due to hip and ankle injuries. Wynn left last Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with an ankle issue and seemingly is a longshot to suit up for the Patriots on wild-card weekend.

However, if Wynn is unable to go, the Patriots shouldn’t suffer much — if at all — on the offensive line. At least, if they lose to the Bills, it likely won’t be because of whether Wynn played.

The 2018 first-round pick has been a major disappointment this season. Wynn missed all of his rookie season and half of his sophomore campaign due to various injuries. But he impressed in 10 games in 2020, fueling optimism that 2021 would see the Georgia product finally emerge as a franchise left tackle.

It didn’t happen.

Wynn enjoyed some solid performances during the regular season, but also was maddeningly inconsistent and by far the least reliable of New England’s starting offensive linemen. Among the five regular starters, Wynn gave up the most sacks (six), total quarterback pressures (28), committed the most penalties (nine) and provided the worst pass-blocking efficiency (96.5). David Andrews ranked second in pressures allowed with 17 — a significant gap — while Shaq Mason committed the second-most penalties with four. (All stats via Pro Football Focus.)

So, it really wasn’t close. Wynn was the Patriots’ worst starting offensive lineman this season. You could craft a defense while citing his PFF ranking (33rd among all tackles), but his respectable grade of 74.5 was inflated by a trio of strong performances against the awful New York Jets (81.0), undermanned Tennessee Titans (81.5) and terrible Jacksonville Jaguars (84.3). If you remove those three games, Wynn would have an overall grade of 62.3, which would place him 66th among all tackles.