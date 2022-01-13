Patriots Injury Report: 13 Players Listed As Questionable For Bills Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots finished their week of playoff preparation with a lengthy injury report.

New England on Thursday listed 13 players as “questionable” for Saturday’s wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills. No players were ruled out, although that could change ahead of kickoff.

Of the players on the injury report, left tackle Isaiah Wynn is the only one who did not practice Thursday. The rest, including safety Kyle Dugger and defensive lineman Christian Barmore, were limited participants.

However, it’s worth noting that Dugger wasn’t spotted during the media portions of Wednesday’s and Thursday practices before later being listed as a “limited participant.”

Here’s the full Patriots injury report:

OUT

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

S Cody Davis, Wrist

S Kyle Dugger, Hand

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee

LB Brandon King, Toe

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle