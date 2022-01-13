Patriots Injury Report: 13 Players Listed As Questionable For Bills Matchup

The Patriots finished their week of playoff preparation with a lengthy injury report.
New England on Thursday listed 13 players as “questionable” for Saturday’s wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills. No players were ruled out, although that could change ahead of kickoff.
Of the players on the injury report, left tackle Isaiah Wynn is the only one who did not practice Thursday. The rest, including safety Kyle Dugger and defensive lineman Christian Barmore, were limited participants.
However, it’s worth noting that Dugger wasn’t spotted during the media portions of Wednesday’s and Thursday practices before later being listed as a “limited participant.”
Here’s the full Patriots injury report:
OUT
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
S Cody Davis, Wrist
S Kyle Dugger, Hand
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee
LB Brandon King, Toe
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle
If Wynn is unable to go, backup tackle Justin Herron could fill in at left tackle. Herron played well Sunday after replacing Wynn, who suffered an ankle injury while playing against the Miami Dolphins.
As for the Buffalo Bills, they got a clean bill of health Thursday.
The Patriots and Bills will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Temperatures are expected to be near or below zero degrees.