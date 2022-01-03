Patriots Snap Count Analysis: Matthew Judon’s Light Day Could Be Benefit

NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— The big story here was practice squad wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, who entered Sunday with just nine career offensive snaps and zero catches on his record. Wilkerson essentially filled injured wideout Nelson Agholor’s role against Jacksonville, playing 60 snaps and catching four passes on eight targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

His breakout came at the expense of N’Keal Harry, who was a healthy inactive after struggling against Buffalo the previous week. Head coach Bill Belichick said Wilkerson had “earned the opportunity” through his work in practice.

“That’s always a good thing — for players to get an opportunity and then be able to capitalize on it and show their teammates and the team that they can contribute,” Belichick said Monday morning.

Belichick said roster decisions will be made on a week-by-week basis, but Harry could have a hard time climbing back onto the active list at this point. The 2019 first-round draft pick has yet to catch more than two passes in a game this season, totaling 12 receptions on 21 targets over 11 appearances.

— Up big in the fourth quarter, the Patriots emptied the bench, lifting quarterback Mac Jones for veteran backup Brian Hoyer and swapping out most of their starting offensive line. Only right tackle Trent Brown went wire to wire.