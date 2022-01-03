Reported Reason For Antonio Brown Tantrum, Exit Is Hard To Believe

NESN Logo Sign In

Details continue to trickle out about the eyebrow-raising move Antonio Brown pulled during Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game.

But the reported impetus for his departure from the Bucs’ victory seems highly, highly unlikely.

Brown shed his pads in the third quarter of the game and ran shirtless off the field to the locker room, despite apparent protests from Mike Evans and O.J. Howard. Along the way, Brown ran through the end zone and did jumping jacks.

It was a bizarre scene, one that got him cut immediately after the game while Tom Brady implored people to show compassion for the embattled man he routinely has defended.

As for why Brown left, so far there have been two reports.

— FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer on Sunday talked to head coach Bruce Arians, who said he had tried to get Brown to go into the game, but Brown refused. Arians tried again, and Brown refused again, prompting the coach to tell him to get out.

— NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said something similar to Glazer, albeit with some more clarity. Indeed, Brown refused to go in when Arians told him to, so Arians told him to get out. But according to Rapoport, Brown’s refusal was because he said he wasn’t healthy, as Brown had been nursing an ankle injury recently.