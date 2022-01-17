Should Bruins Make Play For John Klingberg At Rumored Asking Price?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins, like pretty much every team in the NHL, could stand to upgrade on defense.

If they want to swing for the fences, then John Klingberg is their guy.

Since he’s yet to receive a contract extension from the Dallas Stars, Klingberg seems likely to be traded this offseason. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent, so he’d likely just be a rental. But high-end rental blueliners have fetched a lot in the past.

That prompted The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun to suggest that the Stars could fetch a first-round pick, a prospect and maybe another pick in a Klingberg deal. One would have to think the start would be the first-rounder and prospect, then the additional picks would come into play if there’s a bidding war.

It’s a hefty price, to be sure, but Klingberg is a two-way defenseman who’s an elite puck-mover and can play well over 20 minutes a night. Those guys don’t become available every day.

All things being equal, he makes some sense for the Bruins, but there are definitely holdups.

For one, Klingberg is a right shot, so he immediately would slot in on the second pairing. His puck-moving abilities make sense with a player like Charlie McAvoy, who has a great shot, but playing Klingberg on his off side for the heck of it doesn’t seem shrewd. If Brandon Carlo is bumped down to the third pair and Klingberg is on the second, then the Bruins likely would have to put either Mike Reilly or Derek Forbort with Klingberg.