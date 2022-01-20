Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Have Different Views On Tuck Rule What-If?

NESN Logo Sign In

If the infamous Tuck Rule play had been ruled a fumble, does Tom Brady ever become Tom Brady?

That’s one of the primary questions posed in ESPN’s latest “30 for 30” documentary, simply titled: “The Tuck Rule.”

Brady’s answer: probably not. At least not right away.

In the film, Brady tells former Michigan teammate Charles Woodson — the player who jarred the ball from his hand in that iconic 2001 playoff game at Foxboro Stadium — that he’d “probably (be) the backup quarterback going into 2002” if his fumble hadn’t been overturned.

“That’s what I think probably happens,” Brady says.

Brady had gone 11-3 as a starter that season after replacing an injured Drew Bledsoe. But if he closed out that campaign with a one-and-done in the playoffs — and made a costly ball-security slip-up on the pivotal play — would head coach Bill Belichick still have chosen to move on from Bledsoe the following offseason?

“That play is on me,” Brady says. “At the end of the day, I’ve got to see that. I’ve got to see the blitz. … They would say, ‘With Drew’s experience, that play doesn’t happen.’ I think there’s a good chance that I’m not the starter at that point if we lose that game. … A lot of things could have changed based on a couple little milliseconds of a play.”