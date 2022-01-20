NFL Odds: Three Reasons You Should Bet Tom Brady To Win Super Bowl The Buccaneers are +605 at WynnBET by Sam Panayotovich 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls over the course of his historic career.

Brady has been a starting quarterback for 20 years, so he’s literally made it all the way to the season’s final game 50% of the time. That’s pure insanity given all the constant turnover across the NFL.

Yet heading into the divisional weekend of the NFL playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are far from the hottest team in the league. Bookmakers are clearly more willing to write bets on the Bucs instead of the Green Bay Packers — the odds-on favorite — and bettors love wagering on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

So there seems to be some decent betting value on the suddenly unsexy Buccaneers.

Here are three reasons you should on Tom Brady to win his eighth Super Bowl:

+550 is a pretty decent price

A $100 bet on the Buccaneers wins you $550 and pays out $650 at most American sportsbooks. Tampa Bay has the fourth-best odds to win the title behind Green Bay (+375), Kansas City (+400) and Buffalo (+500), so you get a better bang for your back on the reigning champs. And if you’re willing to take your business over to WynnBET, they’ve boosted Tampa’s odds to +605, which is the best price in the entire market. Assuming Tampa takes care of business this Saturday, those Super Bowl odds will be slashed down to the +300 or +325 range.

You know he’s going to the NFC Championship

Do you really think Tom Brady and the Bucs will fall short against Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams in the playoffs?! There is definitely some professional money supporting the Rams at +3, but ask those professionals how much cabbage they’ve flushed down the drain betting against Brady when the lights are bright. You also never see Brady as a short home favorite in the playoffs. He’s 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS when his team is a three-point favorite or less.

Brady-led teams are 35-11 all-time in the NFL playoffs (25-20-1 ATS)

There’s sustained success and then there’s Tom Brady in the postseason. The guy is batting .761 in playoff games since he took over the Patriots’ offense back in 2001. And while he hasn’t always been the best player on his team, he’s been the constant. It’s clear Brady makes everybody else better and his hunger for victory is downright contagious. You have to kill the king to be the king and even though Mahomes, Allen and Aaron Rodgers have more talent, there’s nobody you want with the game on the line and two minutes to go more than Brady.