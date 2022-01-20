One Thought On Every Patriots Offensive Player After 2021 Season

Dalton Keene

Drafted 10 picks after Asiasi, Keene was placed on season-ending injured reserve before Week 1. The collective career totals for those two third-round picks: 15 games, 12 targets, five catches, 55 yards, one touchdown.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers saw 126 targets from Jones this season. That’s 51 more than any other Patriots pass-catcher (Henry was second with 75). Meyers also finished with 18 more receptions and 66 more receiving yards than any of his teammates. He’ll be a restricted free agent this offseason but said he “definitely” wants to stay in New England.

Kendrick Bourne

A smash-hit signing, Bourne proved to be one of the NFL’s most reliable and efficient receivers. He ranked third among all wideouts in catch rate (78.6%, trailing Rondale Moore and Hunter Renfrow) and second in yards per target (11.4, trailing only Deebo Samuel).

Nelson Agholor

Agholor’s contract was the most controversial of New England’s 2021 spending spree, and he couldn’t replicate the career year he had for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He did bring value to the Patriots’ offense with his ability to threaten defenses deep and outside the numbers, but his numbers declined in every statistical category. With the Patriots needing an upgrade at receiver, it’ll be interesting to see how they proceed with Agholor this offseason.

N’Keal Harry

This was another underwhelming season for the 2019 first-rounder, who averaged a career-low one reception per game. Harry’s nadir came in Week 16, when he played 95% of offensive snaps but caught just two passes on six targets for 15 yards in a loss to Buffalo. He was benched the next game for practice squadder Kristian Wilkerson and later played just five snaps in New England’s playoff loss. It’s time for the Patriots to cut bait.

Gunner Olszewski

Olszewski had another strong season as the Patriots’ punt returner (second in the NFL in return average, third in return yards) but remained an outsider on offense. He totaled just two receptions on three targets for 31 yards, plus one 9-yard carry. Like fellow 2019 UDFA Meyers, Olszewski will be an RFA.

Matthew Slater

Still technically listed as a wide receiver, Slater has been strictly a special teamer for most of his career, earning his 10th Pro Bowl nod this season for his prowess in that area. Will the 36-year-old be back for a 15th season in New England? He didn’t reveal whether he plans to retire but did acknowledge he’s “closer to the end.”

Kristian Wilkerson

Wilkerson broke out with two touchdowns in Week 17 while Harry sat out as a healthy scratch. The Patriots opted not to use him in either of their final two games, but he’ll be a prime roster candidate this summer.

Tre Nixon

Hand-picked by Ernie Adams in the seventh round last year, Nixon spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad with no elevations. Belichick said in December that the UCF product had “improved considerably” over the course of the season, so we’ll see if he can challenge for a roster spot in Year 2.

Malcolm Perry

The former Navy quarterback spent two-plus months with the Patriots early in the season but never appeared in a game. Belichick, who had multiple pre-draft conversations with Perry, will get a second look at him this offseason after signing him to a future contract last week.