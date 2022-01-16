Why Mac Jones Preached Optimism After Patriots’ Blowout Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

After the New England Patriots ended the regular season with a loss to the Miami Dolphins, Mac Jones looked and sounded like someone who’d been punched in the stomach.

The rookie quarterback agonized over the two turnovers he’d committed, both of which proved costly. He called his performance “super embarrassing.” For a self-described perfectionist, this wasn’t surprising behavior, even if he typically isn’t that outwardly emotional.

But six days later, shortly after his Patriots had suffered a far more humbling defeat, Jones espoused optimism. The 47-17 beatdown New England suffered at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in their wild-card playoff obviously stung, he said, but the young signal-caller’s focus already had shifted to next season.

In the words of his head coach, Jones was on to 2022.

“I think losing’s terrible, and none of us wanted to do that tonight,” he told reporters in his postgame news conference. “But there’s nothing we can do about it. There’s a lot to look forward to and be positive about and learn from. There’s nothing to hang our heads on. I’m super proud of the people that have helped me grow as a person — coaches, players, support staff and all that.

“There’s a lot to look back on and just learn, and there’s nothing to feel sorry about. It’s just a learning experience to get better for next year.”

Jones guided the Patriots to 10 wins and a playoff berth in his first NFL season, looking like the Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner until late December. Though both he and his team faded down the stretch — New England lost four of its final five games, including Saturday’s, with Jones turning the ball over multiple times in all four — Jones is viewing this year as a springboard for future success. He believes he’ll continue to improve as he accumulates experience, comparing NFL quarterbacking to flying a plane.