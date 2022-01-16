Bills Safeties Recall Wildly Tense Conference After Routing Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Things looked a little different at Highmark Stadium on Saturday than they did in Week 13.

The New England Patriots took down the Bills in their first visit to Buffalo. That win was more than just a single victory for the Patriots. It was embarrassing for the Bills, as New England was able to earn the win with quarterback Mac Jones throwing the ball just three times.

Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer unsurprisingly were frustrated after the loss and got into a fiery exchange with a reporter that eventually went viral on social media. Of everything said during the press conference, one thing that stood out was Hyde saying, ‘We?ll remember that. I?ll remember that,” after the exchange. And it sounds like he did just that.

Unlike the last time New England was in town, the Bills came out on top during Saturday’s wild-card showdown and absolutely blew the doors off the Patriots, winning 47-17. Hyde nabbed one of the most impressive interceptions you’ll see on the Patriots’ opening drive, setting the tone for the blowout win.

Poyer and Hyde sat at the podium together once again after the win and discussed their run-in with the media after Week 13’s clash and the difference between that contest and Saturday’s

“It’s a lot better feeling, I’ll tell you that,” Poyer said. “Winning the game, playoff game at home is a great feeling.”

Hyde joined in.