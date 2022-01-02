Kristian Wilkerson Sheds Light On Pregame Talk With Josh McDaniels

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — In addition to clinching a playoff spot Sunday, the Patriots potentially found a new playmaker for their offense.

Kristian Wilkerson had his coming out party in New England’s 40-point walloping of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. The 2020 undrafted free agent hauled in four catches for 42 yards with a pair of touchdowns, the first two of his young NFL career.

As he prepared for his third game of the season, Wilkerson was spotted chatting with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The 24-year-old after the game peeled back the curtain a bit on the nature of the conversation.

“He was just giving me confidence, telling me I’ve been preparing for it and I’m ready to play,” Wilkerson told reporters. “Pretty much just giving me confidence and telling me what I needed to do.”

Bill Belichick was highly complimentary of Wilkerson after the game, noting how the Southeast Missouri State product is an important part of the Patriots’ preparation for each opponent and always comes to practice prepared. After making the most of his latest opportunity, we probably can expect to see Wilkerson active on game days for New England moving forward.