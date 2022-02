NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Guentzel is one of the more underrated players in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins welcomed the Pittsburgh Penguins to TD Garden on Tuesday night for their first game since the All-Star break.

They will have to keep an eye on Guentzel all night as he has 23 goals and 23 assists on the season, being one of the Penguins’ key contributor offensively this season.

For more on the Pittsburgh forward, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.