David Pastrnak First Period Showing Bruins Winger Picked Up Where Left Off

The NHL All-Star break clearly didn’t have much of a lingering effect on Bruins winger David Pastrnak, who went into the time off on an incredible hot streak and came out of it with two goals in the first period of Boston’s first contest post-break.

Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 2:01 after netting a one-timer on the man advantage, which was assisted by Taylor Hall and Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins went to the power play at 1:40 after Charlie Coyle went down following a tripping call.

An early serving of Pasta tonight pic.twitter.com/iGtj47L8of — NESN (@NESN) February 9, 2022

Pastrnak then finished on his second goal of the game at 15:54 on a nifty tally as he slapped the puck out of mid air and past Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry. Hall had the initial shot on Jarry, earning him a second assist on the night, as Boston extended its lead to 2-0. Erik Haula was credited for an assist as well.

David Pastrnak now batting 1.000 pic.twitter.com/SgGWMZAqdc — NESN (@NESN) February 9, 2022

Pastrnak now has 24 goals and 44 points on the season including 23 points in the last 14 games.