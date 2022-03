NESN Logo Sign In

Anze Kopitar still is going strong in his 16th season.

The Boston Bruins on Monday will play the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since 2019, looking to keep their winning streak going.

Kopitar will be the one that the Bruins need to try and contain as he has 50 points in 53 games on the season.

