Best NBA Bet for Wednesday: Target The Over In The Wizards-Pacers Matchup On Wednesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

We cashed a comfortable ticket with our last best bet as we successfully backed Stephen Curry to go over his points and rebounds combination prop. While bookmakers set Curry’s prop at 27.5, his 33 points alone were enough to secure us a winner. Now, with 11 games on the schedule for Wednesday, we have plenty of options to choose from. Thus, I’ll be making a more traditional play by taking a position on a total.

Let’s head to the Hoosier State, where the Indiana Pacers will host the Washington Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wizards -102 | Pacers -116

Spread: Wizards +1 (-110) | Pacers -1 (-110)

Total: Over (-110) | Under 226 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Wizards +4,9000 | Pacers +50,000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers, Analysis, and Picks

I’ve been a bit down on Indiana due to their inability to put together a competitive product on the basketball court. However, my reservations about the Pacers don’t preclude me from profiting from them at the betting window. Indiana’s decision to acquire Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a second-round pick from the Kings, was perhaps one of the more significant moves before the trade deadline. Haliburton’s been outspoken about his disappointment in the Kings for not viewing him as part of their plans for the future.

The good news for Pacers fans is that Haliburton seems to be channeling his frustration correctly as he’s averaging 20.6 points and ten rebounds in the three games with his new team. Unfortunately, Indiana failed to win any of those games as they remain winless in their past seven outings. Thus, at the moment, I’m very much hesitant to back the Pacers at the betting window. However, a play on the total is appealing considering that Indiana’s scored at least 110 points in each of its past four games.

One thing that Haliburton has brought to the Pacers is pace. Indiana’s averaging 105 possessions per game since his arrival compared to its season average of 101.8 possessions. Given that his former team ranks seventh in pace, I think this is a pretty reliable metric that should bode well for bettors who fancy playing overs.

In doing my research, I found some other trends that would support plenty of points in this contest.

The total is 4-0 to the over when the Pacers play on back-to-back nights.

After allowing 100 points, the total is 9-1-1 to the over in Indiana’s next game.

The total is 5-0 to the over in the past five head-to-head meetings.

When the Pacers are at home, the total is 20-10 to the over.

This total’s been on the move since opening at 224. As a result, I’ll look to buy it down a half-point and play the over at 225.5.

Pick: Over 225.5 (-116)

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.