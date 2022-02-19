Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Has Great Pregame Routine To Get Ready For Starts

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman, like many other players, has a pregame routine he likes to stick to.

Boston Bruins fans are familiar with the hug the rookie shares with teammate Linus Ullmark after a win, but may be curious as to what Swayman does before leading his team onto the ice.

Well, now we know.

“I’m not the crazy superstitious guy, but you definitely have your routines, everyone does,” Swayman said during an interview with NHL.com. “I like juggling, I like playing super ball, I like laughing and just keeping it light and having fun.”

Juggling certainly is a different one, but whatever helps get you ready for the win. We’d definitely love a video of it, though.

Swayman likely will be doing his pregame routine Saturday night when the Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.