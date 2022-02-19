Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

The B's may try to snap their losing skid without Brandon Carlo

The Bruins look to end their losing streak on the road when they take on the Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Boston is coming off an uninspiring loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, while Ottawa has lost two of its last three, including a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Bruins last weekend.

The Bruins still will be without Brad Marchand after NHL commissioner Gary Bettman decided against reducing the forward’s suspension. They also may be without Brandon Carlo, who is a game-time decision after suffering a cut on his wrist during Saturday’s practice.

Jack Studnicka will slot back into the lineup and replace Anton Blidh. Jeremy Swayman will be in net for the B’s, opposite of Anton Forsberg.

NESN will air Bruins versus Senators in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop from Canadian Tire Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Senators:

BOSTON BRUINS (27-17-4)
Taylor Hall–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Nick Foligno
Tomas Nosek–Jack Studnicka–Curtis Lazar

Jack Achan–Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Urho Vaakanainen

Jeremy Swayman

OTTAWA SENATORS (18-25-4)
Brady Tkachuk–Nick Paul–Connor Brown
Alex Formenton–Tim Stutzle–Adam Gaudette
Parker Kelly–Dylan Gambrell–Auston Watson
Zach Sanford–Chris Tierney–Tyler Ennis

Nick Holden–Nikita Zaitsev
Erik Brannstrom–Artem Zub
Victor Mete–Josh Brown

Anton Forsberg

These projected lines and defensive pairings are presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.

