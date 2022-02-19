The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Flores to the coaching staff by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The #Steelers have hired former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2022

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that Flores is suing the NFL, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos for various reasons. He is suing the NFL because they haven’t been able to come up with a productive way to get minority coaches hired. The Dolphins, because allegedly owner Stephen Ross offered him $100K per loss during the 2019 season. The Giants are on his hit list because they allegedly made up their mind to hire Brian Daboll for head coach before interviewing him for the job, thus circumventing the Rooney rule. The Broncos were named because Flores believes when he was interviewed for their head coaching job, general manager John Elway and another executive showed up late and hungover.

The NFL is investigating the allegations against Ross and the Dolphins.

