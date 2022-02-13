Play Super Prop Contest To Win Gift Card While Watching Rams-Bengals

NESN Logo Sign In

What’s better than watching the Super Bowl? Watching the Super Bowl and winning a great prize.

You can find yourself in such a scenario thanks to NESN Games. While the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals battle it out Sunday for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, take part in the Big Game Super Prop Contest. The winner of the challenge will take home a $25 Amazon gift card.

Getting involved is simple. Sign up and make seven picks for the final game of the 2021 NFL season. The props include the following:

Joe Burrow over/under 271.5 passing yards

Matthew Stafford over/under 267.5 passing yards

Ja’Marr Chase over/under 78.5 receiving yards

Tee Higgins over/under 66.5 receiving yards

Cam Akers over/under 31.5 rushing yards

Cooper Kupp over/under 101.5 receiving yards

Odell Beckham Jr. over/under 51.5 receiving yards

Don’t forget to weigh in on the tie-breaker: the total points of the game.

NESN’s Big Game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.