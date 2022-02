NESN Logo Sign In

It was a tough week for the Bruins in New York.

After Taylor Hall opened up the scoring for the Bruins in the first period, the New York Islanders scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Bruins 4-1 on Thursday night. The Bruins will look to try and get their season back on track when they play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.