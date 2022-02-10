How Local College Players Fared On First Day Of Men’s Hockey At Olympics

NESN Logo Sign In

Men’s hockey is underway at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and local college players got their teams off to quite the start.

With the NHL deciding to walk back its decision to allow players to compete at the Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are depending on top NCAA talent, as well as NHL alumni, in their quest for a gold medal.

A slew of local players made the cut for Team USA: Harvard’s Sean Farrell and Nick Abruzzese joined Boston College’s Drew Helleson and Marc McLaughlin and Boston University’s Drew Commesso. On Team Canada, Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi joined Boston College forward Jack McBain.

The majority of them were involved as the men’s hockey tournament began Thursday, and both Team USA and Team Canada earned wins.

Farrell, who is from Hopkinton, Mass., was heavily involved in Team USA’s 8-0 beatdown of China, scoring three goals and tacking on a pair of assists.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Chris Peters, Farrell’s five points are the second most for an American man in a single Olympic game, one shy of Bill Cleary’s record against Germany in 1960.