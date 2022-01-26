Two Hockey East Players Named To Team Canada Men’s Olympic Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

Three of the top Hockey East men’s players already had been announced as participants in the 2022 Beijing Olympics as part of Team USA, but two others recently were announced as members of Team Canada.

Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi and Boston College forward Jack McBain both were selected to represent their home countries in China next month.

Levi was 16-7-1, appearing in every game for Northeastern this season. His .948 save percentage was tied for first in the nation as of Tuesday, and his nine shutouts were an NCAA-best. The six-time Hockey East weekly award winner recently was named a Hobey Baker Award nominee and was selected to the watch list for the Mike Richter Award, which is given to the top goaltender in the nation.

McBain has scored 13 goals and logged 11 assists through 18 games this season and led Hockey East in points per game. He is the first Boston College player to play for Team Canada at the Winter Olympics.

Marc McLaughlin (Boston College), Drew Helleson (Boston College) and Drew Commesso (Boston University) previously were announced as members of Team USA.