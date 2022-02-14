Jalen Ramsey Tweets Emphatic Message After Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

Jalen Ramsey doesn’t want to hear a word from his critics anymore.

Ramsey, arguably the NFL’s best cornerback, now can call himself a Super Bowl champion. The five-time Pro Bowl selection earned himself a championship ring in his first appearance on football’s biggest stage, which saw the Los Angeles Rams notch a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

The ever-charismatic Ramsey never has been one to hold back and he stayed true to form with his first tweet after his team’s Super Bowl LVI win.

“SUPER BOWL CHAMPS ! God is great ! ALL GLORY TO GOD ! THANK YOU JESUS ! YALL CANT SAY (expletive) ABOUT MY CAREER NOW BTW ! GOD BLESS !,” the tweet read.

There’s a chance Ramsey will have to be the clear-cut leader of Los Angeles’ defense next season and beyond. All-world defensive lineman Aaron Donald apparently has yet to commit to playing in the 2022 campaign.

