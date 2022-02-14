Matthew Stafford Looks Unrecognizable In Photo From Last White House Visit

NESN Logo Sign In

Will longtime White House staffers even recognize Matthew Stafford when he drops in?

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback looks a lot different now than he did in May 2012 during his last official visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Former presidential advisor Gene Sperling shared a photo of Stafford and a story about him from that previous visit Sunday night in the aftermath of the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. You can check it out here and marvel at the change in the appearance of Stafford between age 24 and 34.

“On May 10, 2012 I gave Matthew Stafford (who was in a financial literacy event) a tour of the West Wing,” Sperling wrote in a tweet. “I told him @BarackObama was not in WH. He said ‘No worries. There’s only one way an NFL QB should ever get to come to WH and meet the President.’ His moment has come.”

The Rams will visit the White House later this year, and Stafford finally will have a chance to meet the President of the United States. He sure did earn that impending presidential greeting, having completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions in the biggest game of his career.

