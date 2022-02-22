Phil Mickelson Releases Statement After Backlash For PGA Tour Remarks

NESN Logo Sign In

Phil Mickelson released a lengthy statement Tuesday afternoon after facing public backlash for his comments pertaining to both the PGA Tour and a wildly bizarre quote related to the golf league backed by Saudi Arabian investments.

Mickelson previously was well-positioned as the face of a controversial golf league. Fellow PGA Tour members Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau — who also reportedly was interested in joining the league due to the financial benefit — have since made statements that they will not be doing so.

Anyway, Mickelson followed up Tuesday expressing how his criticism of the PGA Tour was due to his passion to make real change. He did add that his comments on the Saudi Arabian league were “reckless.”

“Although it doesn’t look like this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans. There is the problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.

“Golf desperately needs change, and real change is always preceded by disruption,” Mickelson continued. “I have always known that criticism would come with exploring anything new. I still chose to put myself at the forefront of this to inspire change, taking the hits publicly to do the work behind the scenes.”

You can read Mickelson’s lengthy statement below:

A Statement from Phil Mickelson pic.twitter.com/2saaXIxhpu — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 22, 2022

Mickelson further noted how he will be taking some time away to prioritize his family and friends — a decision probably supported by the PGA Tour as it’s difficult to imagine the league welcoming him back with open arms immediately after public criticisms.