No Discussions Between Green Bay Packers and WR Davante Adams on Contract Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Green Bay Packers and star wide receiver Davante Adams have not had any discussions regarding a contract extension.

If QB Aaron Rodgers is waiting for a Davante Adams deal to get done before making a decision, he'll be waiting a bit. There have been no discussions between the #Packers and Adams since the season ended, a source said. Team has until March 8 to decide whether to use franchise tag — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 22, 2022

Adams, who is said to be looking for upwards of $30 million per season, recently completed the final year of a four-year deal he signed in December of 2017.

The 29-year-old is eligible for the franchise tag, with Green Bay and all other NFL clubs having until March 8 to decide which player to designate.

Adams is coming off another outstanding season for the Pack, tallying 123 catches (career-high), for 1,553 yards (career-high/franchise record), and 11 touchdowns.

What happens between Adams and the organization will likely have a significant impact on the future of MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his standing with the franchise. The pair have been one of the league’s elite quarterback-wide receiver combos during their time in Green Bay and it’s difficult to see either one returning without the other. The Packers appear to be the favorite to retain Rodgers’ services for now, but those odds will decrease dramatically if they fail to lock up his go-to weapon.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Green Bay at +1300 odds to win next year’s Super Bowl.