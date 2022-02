NESN Logo Sign In

Brady Tkachuk is one of the best young players in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon as they try to get back on the winning track.

The Senators will lean on their captain to get the offense going, as he currently has 14 goals and 18 assists on the season, including two goals in Ottawa’s last game.

For more on Tkachuk’s season, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.