Here’s When Bruins Expect Patrice Bergeron To Return From Injury

The Boston Bruins shouldn’t be without Patrice Bergeron for too long.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Saturday he expects Bergeron to return to action next week. Bergeron suffered a head injury Tuesday in the Bruins’ win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The ailment sidelined him for Thursday’s loss against the Carolina Hurricanes and Saturday’s matchup with the Senators, but Cassidy expects the veteran center to return for all or part of Boston’s two-game swing through New York.

” … I don’t know about Tuesday, let’s get back and get on the ice Monday, see if he’s joining us then,” Cassidy said in a video press conference. “If so, then it becomes a lot more likely, but I believe he’ll play next week in either New York (on Tuesday against the Rangers) or, I guess, New York, the Islanders (on Thursday) would be my best guess right now.”

Bergeron’s absence has disrupted Boston’s lineup chemistry, but his impending return should help restore it.