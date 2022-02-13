This Report Suggests Patriots Are Unlikely To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

NESN Logo Sign In

As he prepared for Super Bowl LVI, Odell Beckham Jr. revealed he came “very, very, very” close to signing with the New England Patriots earlier this season.

That comment fueled speculation that New England could again pursue the former Pro Bowl wide receiver when he hits free agency next month.

A report Sunday from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, however, suggested a Beckham-Patriots pairing is unlikely.

Mortensen reported Beckham’s current team, the Los Angeles Rams, is “very optimistic they’ll re-sign OBJ.” In fact, the Rams are “certain” Beckham will re-up in the coming weeks, per Mortensen’s report.

The @RamsNFL are very optimistic they will re-sign OBJ. Team brass and Sean McVay say he?s been a ideal fit. He?s impactful. Explosive. TD maker.

He can max out his $3 million in incentives with a W today but the Rams are certain it won?t be his last paycheck with them. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Beckham has successfully rehabilitated his image since his midseason release from the Cleveland Browns. He caught five touchdown passes in eight regular-season games for LA and has 19 catches for 236 yards and one score so far this postseason.

The Patriots should be looking to improve their receiving corps through free agency, the trade market and/or the 2022 NFL Draft as quarterback Mac Jones enters his second pro season. New England got strong seasons out of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter in 2021 but was one of the only playoff teams that lacked a true top-end pass-catcher.