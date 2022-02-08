Odell Beckham Jr. Comments Make It Easier To Envision Patriots Pursuit

NESN Logo Sign In

Many NFL rumors, including those about the Patriots, wind up being totally bogus. That clearly was not the case in November, when New England was reported as a potential landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

The star receiver, who was released by the Cleveland Browns, wound up signing with the Rams, who will face the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham clearly has been a great fit in Los Angeles, and with quarterback Matthew Stafford, since Day 1.

And yet, with Beckham set to become a free agent this offseason, many Patriots fans remain hopeful of the 29-year-old finally making the jump to New England. If nothing else, the comments Beckham made Monday night make it far easier to envision those dreams being realized.

While speaking with reporters during the virtual Super Bowl Opening Night, Beckham admitted he was “very, very, very” close to signing with the Patriots in November. He then offered insight into his conversations with New England head coach Bill Belichick.

“I don’t think I (told) him on the phone,” Beckham said, “but I was (thinking), ‘You know, if this was three years ago, it would’ve been ideal because Tom (Brady) is one of my favorites.’ I know I posted a video a long time (ago) of just the passion and the fire that Tom has, and there’s a bunch of clips cutting to me doing similar things. And mine gets misconstrued for something else, and his is something else, and it’s just like, actually I love football that much that I’ll punch a water cooler. Like, I care that much for this game. …

“And for a guy, a coach like Bill Belichick, who I’ve admired for years and I’ve seen, and, just, always was like, ‘Man, someday I’m gonna play for Bill Belichick.’ … For him to call me; to be able to just sit down on the phone and talk football — I mean, it’s like, what more could you ask for? So, I was very close (to joining Patriots). That’s one of the teams that was in there. But I just, I felt like (Los Angeles) was home, that this was right.”

So, to recap: Beckham, scheduled to become a free agent in March, said he nearly joined the Patriots and that he long has imagined playing for Belichick. And New England certainly could benefit from adding a top receiver for quarterback Mac Jones to work with.