With Richard Seymour’s Selection Into Hall Of Fame, Who’s Next Patriot?

Former New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour finally got his call to the hall.

Seymour — after four years on the ballot — was selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as announced Thursday night during NFL Honors. The five-time pro bowl select spent eight seasons with New England and finished his career with 57 1/2 sacks, 39 passes defended and 498 total tackles.

With Seymour now on his way to Canton, it begs the question: which former Patriot will be next?

There are plenty of players who soon will be eligible, but it might be a while.

Darrelle Revis and Martellus Bennett both will be eligible for the Class of 2023. Bennett very likely won’t get in. While Revis has a chance to on his first ballot, he spent only one year with the Patriots, so does it count? That’s up for debate. Matt Cassell hits the ballot in 2024, but will not see induction.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri is eligible for the first time in 2025 and made some of the most iconic field goals in league history while with the Patriots. Vinatieri always will be remembered for his time in New England, although he somehow actually spent more time with the Indianapolis Colts. He likely will get in eventually — maybe even on the first ballot — but as a kicker it may take some time.

Cornerback Aqib Talib also is eligible for the Class of 2025, but likely won’t get in on his first attempt. Maybe eventually, but this falls under the same category of Revis as Talib only played a year and a half with the Patriots.